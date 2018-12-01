Insider Selling: Goodman Group (GMG) Insider Sells 442,146 Shares of Stock

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) insider Anthony Rozic sold 442,146 shares of Goodman Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$10.65 ($7.55), for a total transaction of A$4,707,970.61 ($3,338,986.25).

Anthony Rozic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 30th, Anthony Rozic sold 66,482 shares of Goodman Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$10.52 ($7.46), for a total transaction of A$699,523.60 ($496,116.03).

ASX:GMG opened at A$10.25 ($7.27) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59. Goodman Group has a twelve month low of A$7.34 ($5.21) and a twelve month high of A$8.93 ($6.33).

Goodman Group Company Profile

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

