Insider Selling: Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Director Sells 13,257 Shares of Stock

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 13,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $589,936.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christiana Stamoulis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 2nd, Christiana Stamoulis sold 30,967 shares of Hologic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $1,260,356.90.

NASDAQ:HOLX remained flat at $$44.41 on Friday. 2,068,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,883. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.09.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.63 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,560,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Hologic by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,328 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Hologic by 453.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,131,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,376,000 after purchasing an additional 927,244 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Hologic by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,808,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,609,000 after purchasing an additional 671,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Hologic by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,241,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,593,000 after purchasing an additional 535,745 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

