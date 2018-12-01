Insider Selling: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Insider Sells $5,604,580.32 in Stock

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 96,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $5,604,580.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,200,454.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $61.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.63. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $70.40.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,786.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

