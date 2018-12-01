Insider Selling: Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW) CFO Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) CFO Steven L. Moore sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 550,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,042.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PXLW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,853. Pixelworks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXLW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 319,778 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 2,631.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 296,999 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 566,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 271,541 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,064,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 158,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PXLW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on Pixelworks in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/insider-selling-pixelworks-inc-pxlw-cfo-sells-90000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.