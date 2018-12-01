Insider Selling: ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Insider Sells 39,827 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) insider Michael Scarpelli sold 39,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $7,132,617.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,492,819.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $6.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.27. 3,144,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,821. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $112.84 and a 1-year high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of -176.45, a P/E/G ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.25.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.61. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $673.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Macquarie set a $210.00 target price on ServiceNow and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.44.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

