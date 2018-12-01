Insider Selling: Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Director Richard L. Koontz, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.63 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $158.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 89,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 223,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 30.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHEN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. B. Riley started coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.

