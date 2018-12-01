Insperity Inc (NSP) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 43.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 227,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 174,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $26,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Insperity by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,139,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,781,000 after acquiring an additional 757,054 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Insperity by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 991,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,437,000 after acquiring an additional 537,846 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Insperity by 400.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 285,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,698,000 after acquiring an additional 228,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,337,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Insperity by 1,095.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 132,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,609,000 after purchasing an additional 121,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Chairman Paul J. Sarvadi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $3,498,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 598,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,844,958.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $231,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,742 shares of company stock worth $4,156,509 over the last ninety days. 9.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NSP opened at $100.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Insperity Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.15.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $925.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.62 million. Insperity had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on NSP. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Insperity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.40.
Insperity Company Profile
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.
