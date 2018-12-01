Insulet (PODD) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) in a report issued on Tuesday, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PODD. Oppenheimer set a $96.00 price target on shares of Insulet and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insulet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Insulet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.44.

Insulet stock opened at $83.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.58. Insulet has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $108.90.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.82 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Aiman Abdel-Malek sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total transaction of $65,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total transaction of $100,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,013 shares of company stock valued at $856,934. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter valued at about $300,000.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

