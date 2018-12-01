IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (IPCI) Shares Gap Up to $0.36

IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Inc (NASDAQ:IPCI) (TSE:I) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.36. IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 31958 shares.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on IPCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.
IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (NASDAQ:IPCI) (TSE:I) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million.
IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPCI)
IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in Canada. It develops various drug delivery systems and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.
