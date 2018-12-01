IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Inc (NASDAQ:IPCI) (TSE:I) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.36. IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 31958 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IPCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Get IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl alerts:

IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (NASDAQ:IPCI) (TSE:I) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (IPCI) Shares Gap Up to $0.36” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/intellipharmaceutics-intl-ipci-shares-gap-up-to-0-36.html.

IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPCI)

IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in Canada. It develops various drug delivery systems and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.