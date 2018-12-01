Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Intercept got a significant boost with the approval of Ocaliva for the treatment of PBC. Although sales had earlier taken a hit due to the safety issues regarding Ocaliva, management’s efforts to increase awareness about the updated level and promote Ocaliva, thereafter, is reaping results. Solid growth in new patient enrollment in the third-quarter should lead to stronger sales in the fourth quarter. Moreover, the company is looking to expand the drug’s label in the promising NASH and PSC space. The phase III NASH program includes the REGENERATE trial among patients with advanced liver fibrosis and the REVERSE trial among patients with compensated cirrhosis. Results from the REGENERATE trial are expected in the first half of 2019. However, we are concerned about the lack of other late-stage candidates in the company’s pipeline. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year so far.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $110.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $133.74.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $47.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.24 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 645.54% and a negative net margin of 202.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.89) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Shapiro sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $83,983.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,332,168.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $5,053,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,550,342.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,444 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,435 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,437,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,336,000 after acquiring an additional 661,542 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,092,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,025,000 after acquiring an additional 251,735 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,629,000 after acquiring an additional 168,955 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 438,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,435,000 after acquiring an additional 87,473 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 56,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

