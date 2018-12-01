InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,833,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862,100 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.06% of InterContinental Hotels Group worth $366,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 149.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 34.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 35.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

IHG opened at $54.93 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a twelve month low of $50.84 and a twelve month high of $69.23.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IHG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Citigroup cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo, EVEN, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites brands.

