Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10 on January 10th

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:ICP opened at GBX 1,015 ($13.26) on Friday. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1-year low of GBX 694.50 ($9.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,204 ($15.73).

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported GBX 43.60 ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 35.10 ($0.46) by GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICP shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.95) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Monday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,291.83 ($16.88).

In related news, insider Philip Keller sold 102,972 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,054 ($13.77), for a total value of £1,085,324.88 ($1,418,169.19). Also, insider Benoit Durteste purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 963 ($12.58) per share, for a total transaction of £481,500 ($629,165.03).

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

