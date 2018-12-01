Intersections (INTX) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Intersections (NASDAQ:INTX) from a d- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTX opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $87.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of -0.85. Intersections has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $3.66.

In other Intersections news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $4,914,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,733,818 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,866 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intersections by 1.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 984,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intersections in the third quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Intersections in the second quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Intersections Company Profile

Intersections Inc provides identity risk management and privacy protection services in the United States and Canada. The company's Personal Information Services segment offers privacy, personal information security, and identity theft monitoring and remediation services for consumers to understand, monitor, manage, and protect against the risks associated with their personal information.

