Intu Properties (INTU) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 140 to GBX 110. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Intu Properties traded as low as GBX 112.10 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.49), with a volume of 12757555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.50 ($1.50).

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INTU. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective (up previously from GBX 190 ($2.48)) on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Friday, October 19th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Friday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intu Properties from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Intu Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 188.21 ($2.46).

Intu Properties Company Profile (LON:INTU)

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including 10 of the top-25, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

