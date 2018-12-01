Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 6th

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (LON:IVI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:IVI opened at GBX 2.58 ($0.03) on Friday. Invesco Income Growth Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 264.04 ($3.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 309.50 ($4.04).

In other news, insider Tim Woodhead acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($20,384.16).

About Invesco Income Growth Trust

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

