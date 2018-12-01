Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (CSD) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,861,000. Northern Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,673,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,884,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,876,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,677,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CSD opened at $48.23 on Friday. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has a 12 month low of $46.17 and a 12 month high of $56.70.

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

