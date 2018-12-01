Investar Holding Corp (ISTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, FIG Partners began coverage on shares of Investar in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Get Investar alerts:

In other news, Director Andrew C. Nelson bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 4,785 shares of company stock valued at $119,888 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $25.13. 11,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,473. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $243.80 million, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Investar had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Investar will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.