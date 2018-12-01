InvestFeed Price Reaches $0.0032 on Exchanges (IFT)

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One InvestFeed token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Gatecoin, YoBit and Mercatox. InvestFeed has a market capitalization of $604,228.00 and $78.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, InvestFeed has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008811 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.52 or 0.02229217 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00125431 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00194519 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.86 or 0.08793466 BTC.

About InvestFeed

InvestFeed was first traded on June 28th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for InvestFeed is www.investfeed.com. InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for InvestFeed is medium.com/@investFeed.

Buying and Selling InvestFeed

InvestFeed can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Gatecoin, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestFeed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InvestFeed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

