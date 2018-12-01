Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 1st (RLJ, ROYMY, SMSI, SN, SND, SONC, SQNXF, SSEZY, STXB, TCPC)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, December 1st:

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells communications software for personal and business use. The company’s objective is to enhance human interaction by giving users the ability to communicate through multimedia technologies over analog and digital platforms. Smith Micro’s products enable personal communication through telephony, fax, multimedia email, data, paging, video security and video conferencing. “

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sanchez Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and development company focused on the exploration, acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources, primarily in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. Sanchez Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sonic Corp., America’s Drive-in has built a dominant position in the drive-in restaurant business. They did it by sticking to what made drive-ins so popular in the first place: made-to-order American classics, signature menu items, speedy service from friendly Carhops and heaping helpings of fun and personality. Today, Sonic is the largest chain of drive-in restaurants in America. As a business, they continue to thrive, maintaining strong real sales growth, industry-leading customer frequency and high returns for their stockholders. So take a cruise through their website to learn more about our company and the people who help make it an American success story. “

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operating segments consists of Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication and Merchandising. Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale and operation of digital entertainment contents. Amusement segment provides the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of amusement equipment as well as conducts the planning, development and distribution of arcade game machines. Publishing segment provides comic magazines, comics and game related printed books including game strategy books are published by the square enix group. Merchandising segment includes the planning, production, distribution and licensing of derivative products related to the groups original intellectual property as well as third-party IPs. Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers commercial and retail banking services. The company provides checking and savings accounts; commercial, consumer, mortgage, SBA and foreign national lending services and treasury management services. It operates primarily in College Station, Colleyville, Conroe, Dallas, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Clear Lake, Post Oak Road, Richmond Ave, Stafford, Magnolia, Tomball, Woodlands Central, Woodlands North and Woodlands West. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tarena International, Inc. is a provider of professional education services in China. The Company specializes in Information Technology professional education services including classroom training. It offers education courses in nine IT subjects, such as Java, C++, software testing, PHP, embedded, Android, .NET, iOS, and Linux and network engineering; and two non-IT subjects comprising digital art, and online sales and marketing through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. Tarena International, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.