Investors Buy Intel (INTC) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $234.02 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $132.35 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $101.67 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Intel had the 7th highest net in-flow for the day. Intel traded down ($1.16) for the day and closed at $47.70

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie set a $58.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $223.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11 billion. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.68%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $295,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,758.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $102,050.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,593.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $107,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intel by 375.2% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of Intel by 429.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,645 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $151,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

