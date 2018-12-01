Investors Buy Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $240.55 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $209.57 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $30.98 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF had the 27th highest net in-flow for the day. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded down ($0.52) for the day and closed at $251.81

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $684,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 330,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,198,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 83,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 186,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

