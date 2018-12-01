Investors Purchase High Volume of United Natural Foods Put Options (UNFI)

United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 5,162 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,534% compared to the typical volume of 316 put options.

In other news, Director James P. Heffernan sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $112,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 211.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth $223,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4,166.2% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNFI. BidaskClub cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Buckingham Research set a $24.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $40.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.24.

NASDAQ:UNFI opened at $21.61 on Friday. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

