Investors Sell Anthem (ANTM) on Strength After Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) on strength during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. $69.35 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $132.96 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $63.61 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Anthem had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Anthem traded up $0.87 for the day and closed at $292.17Specifically, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.56, for a total transaction of $202,622.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $143,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,430.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,963. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ANTM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $311.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.73.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 15.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,331,000 after acquiring an additional 19,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,811,000 after acquiring an additional 532,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Anthem by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,481,000 after acquiring an additional 268,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Anthem by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,322,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,507,000 after acquiring an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

