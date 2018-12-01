Ion Geophysical Corp (IO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

IO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ion Geophysical in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ion Geophysical in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Ion Geophysical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

In other Ion Geophysical news, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $102,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 182,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,906.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical in the second quarter worth $109,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical in the third quarter worth $184,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical in the third quarter worth $249,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical in the second quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical in the first quarter worth $259,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IO stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Ion Geophysical has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $32.45. The company has a market capitalization of $123.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.81.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($1.39). Ion Geophysical had a negative net margin of 32.58% and a negative return on equity of 112.49%. The company had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ion Geophysical will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

About Ion Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers complete seismic data services, including survey design and planning, data acquisition, project management, advanced processing, and imaging services, as well as reservoir characterization and interpretation services.

