Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,647 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.44% of Iridium Communications worth $10,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,029,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,331,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,955,000 after buying an additional 806,061 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,373,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,207,000 after buying an additional 126,312 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,072,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,636,000 after buying an additional 135,721 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,350,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,749,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 274,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $5,900,834.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,852,233.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $70,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,433,942.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 316,075 shares of company stock worth $6,764,635. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $23.88 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 592.50 and a beta of 2.00.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Iridium Communications had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

IRDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of things (IoT) services.

