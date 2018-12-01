Iridium (IRD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $271.00

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. During the last seven days, Iridium has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Iridium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Iridium has a total market capitalization of $138,107.00 and $271.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Iridium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008801 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.79 or 0.02240824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00125480 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00194273 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.73 or 0.09166423 BTC.

Iridium Coin Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 14,257,637 coins. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Iridium’s official website is ird.cash.

Buying and Selling Iridium

Iridium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iridium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iridium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iridium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iridium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iridium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.