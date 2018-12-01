Iron Mountain (IRM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Iron Mountain have outperformed its industry over the past month. It recently announced plans to integrate the Carbonite Data Protection Platform into its Iron Cloud platform. Further, recent addition of Secure Shredding Services to its General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule 36 enables the company to capitalize on demand for record management at government agencies. Notably, strategic acquisitions, in a bid to strengthen its global footprint, will drive top-line growth in the future. Also, solid performance of its storage rental business also remains a positive. Further, transformation measures, including expansion of data-center and Records Management businesses augur well for long-term sustainability. Yet, the costs of such efforts weigh on its financials, especially as the company already has a highly leveraged balance sheet. Further, rate hikes and stiff competition from other players adds to its woes.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IRM. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Iron Mountain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Iron Mountain from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,087,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,294. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.611 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 110.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,901,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,491,000 after acquiring an additional 138,607 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Iron Mountain by 5.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,241,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,893,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,710,000 after acquiring an additional 509,524 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 13.5% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,513,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,857,000 after acquiring an additional 775,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Iron Mountain by 45.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,508,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

