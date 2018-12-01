iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (CSJ) Stake Boosted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CSJ) by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 360,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,025 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF were worth $18,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSJ opened at $103.71 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $105.61.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

