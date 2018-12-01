iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 28.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

EWC stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

