iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $580,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $762,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 446.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 18,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $125.23 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $114.94 and a twelve month high of $137.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

