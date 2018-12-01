IXT (IXT) Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. IXT has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $1,306.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IXT has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One IXT token can now be bought for about $0.0534 or 0.00001334 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IXT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009046 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.02245586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00126719 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00190827 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.46 or 0.08659697 BTC.

About IXT

IXT’s launch date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. The official website for IXT is www.ixt.global. IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech.

IXT Token Trading

IXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.