Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Position Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 16.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 69.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 18.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,883,000 after purchasing an additional 35,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 31.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $139.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.93. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.30 and a 52 week high of $163.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $392.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.12 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 41.23%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

