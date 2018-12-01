Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) CEO Sells $1,010,544.48 in Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 11,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.66, for a total transaction of $1,010,544.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,397 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,161.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of JACK stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.69. The stock had a trading volume of 891,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,745. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.09 and a twelve month high of $108.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $177.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JACK. ValuEngine raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 267.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/jack-in-the-box-inc-jack-ceo-sells-1010544-48-in-stock.html.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.