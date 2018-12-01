James Latham (LTHM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

James Latham (LON:LTHM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 36.90 ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON LTHM opened at GBX 682.50 ($8.92) on Friday. James Latham has a fifty-two week low of GBX 685 ($8.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 970 ($12.67).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%.

In other James Latham news, Director G Peter Daloia purchased 50,000 shares of James Latham stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($11,106.76).

James Latham Company Profile

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

