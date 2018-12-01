Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 8,910 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 452.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,561,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192,051 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 504.7% in the second quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 1,679,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,503 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 83.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,410,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,126 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 37.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,225,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after purchasing an additional 609,807 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 184.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 778,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,835,000 after purchasing an additional 504,934 shares during the period. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teck Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $30.80.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 12.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TECK. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

