Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 100.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,236,000 after buying an additional 262,779 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18,926.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 183,780 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 326.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,951,000 after purchasing an additional 158,571 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25.1% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 594,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,626,000 after purchasing an additional 119,235 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,110,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 12,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.06, for a total transaction of $4,397,377.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $346.78 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $217.64 and a 12 month high of $363.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 259.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.25.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

