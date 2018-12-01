Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $525,000 in Moelis & Co (MC) Stock

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 43.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Moelis & Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Moelis & Co by 429.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Co by 57.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Moelis & Co by 13.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Moelis & Co in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.14.

Shares of MC opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.92. Moelis & Co has a twelve month low of $38.75 and a twelve month high of $67.65.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $207.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.19 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 53.14%. Moelis & Co’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Co will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 82.10%.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company is a global investment bank. The firm provides services relating to mergers & acquisitions, recapitalization & restructuring, capital markets and financial institution advisory; private funds; shareholder defense and strategic alliances. The firm's expertise is into global energy; IPO advisory; technology, media, telecommunication sectors.

