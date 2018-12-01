Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $503,000 Position in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 47.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

