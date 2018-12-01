Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,119,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 309,477 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $60,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,588,356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,732,000 after buying an additional 233,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,252,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,717,000 after buying an additional 272,302 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 649,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after buying an additional 229,968 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 565,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 129,432 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after buying an additional 231,463 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $631.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.24. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $29.90.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.79 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 30.13% and a negative return on equity of 70.06%. The business’s revenue was up 485.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/janus-henderson-group-plc-increases-stake-in-collegium-pharmaceutical-inc-coll.html.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and tampering, including chewing, crushing, and/or dissolving.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.