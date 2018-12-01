Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 450,586 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,214,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,586 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $329,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,150,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,094,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,258,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,171,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,928,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, November 9th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 19,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.71, for a total value of $1,834,823.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,908.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $131,509.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,668.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 500,784 shares of company stock valued at $46,237,322 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $94.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $94.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th were given a $0.7172 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 68.01%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 450,586 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/janus-henderson-group-plc-sells-450586-shares-of-procter-gamble-co-pg.html.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.