Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 7,730 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,730 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.00% of Bottomline Technologies worth $62,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $374,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,883.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $164,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,617 shares of company stock worth $1,420,795. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $55.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.97.
Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $102.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Bottomline Technologies Profile
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.
