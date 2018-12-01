Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 7,730 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,730 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.00% of Bottomline Technologies worth $62,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $374,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,883.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $164,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,617 shares of company stock worth $1,420,795. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $55.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $102.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 7,730 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/janus-henderson-group-plc-sells-7730-shares-of-bottomline-technologies-epay.html.

Bottomline Technologies Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.