Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Position in SEI Investments (SEIC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 18.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 921,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 212,700 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $56,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

In other SEI Investments news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $942,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,338.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 145,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $7,662,756.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,386,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,002,977.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 506,226 shares of company stock valued at $27,055,545. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $78.35.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $408.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.35 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

