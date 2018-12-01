Jason Industries (JASN) & China Gengsheng Minerals (CHGS) Head to Head Comparison

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) and China Gengsheng Minerals (OTCMKTS:CHGS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jason Industries and China Gengsheng Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jason Industries $648.62 million 0.08 -$4.47 million $0.01 189.00 China Gengsheng Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Gengsheng Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jason Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Jason Industries and China Gengsheng Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jason Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Gengsheng Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jason Industries presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 138.10%.

Profitability

This table compares Jason Industries and China Gengsheng Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jason Industries -0.73% -1.05% -0.64% China Gengsheng Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Jason Industries has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Gengsheng Minerals has a beta of -32.53, meaning that its share price is 3,353% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.9% of Jason Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Jason Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.8% of China Gengsheng Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Jason Industries

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.). All Jason companies utilize the Jason Business System, a collaborative manufacturing strategy applicable to a diverse group of companies that includes business principles and processes to ensure best-in-class results and collective strength. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Jason employs more than 4,000 individuals in 15 countries.

About China Gengsheng Minerals

China GengSheng Minerals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of mineral-based, heat-resistant industrial material products. It operates in four segments: Refractories, Industrial Ceramics, Fracture Proppants, and Fine Precision Abrasives. The Refractories segment offers castable, coating, and dry mix materials; low-cement and non-cement castables; and pre-cast roofs that are used as linings and key components in various industrial furnaces, such as steel production furnaces, ladles, vessels, and other high-temperature processing machines that operate at high temperatures. The Industrial Ceramics segment provides abrasive balls and tiles, valves, electronic ceramics, and structural ceramics that are used as components for various end products, such as fuses, vacuum interrupters, electrical components, mud slurry pumps, and high-pressure pumps used in the electric power, electronic component, industrial pump, and metallurgy industries. The Fracture Proppants segment offers ball-like pellets that are used to reach pockets of oil and natural gas deposits trapped in the fractures under the ground. The Fine Precision Abrasives segment offers abrasives, which are primarily used for the surface-polishing and slicing of precision instruments, such as solar panels, as well as in a range of areas, including machinery manufacturing, electronics, optical glass, architecture, industry development, semiconductor, silicon chip, plastic, and lens. China GengSheng Minerals, Inc. sells its products to customers in the iron, steel, oil, glass, cement, aluminum, chemical, and solar industries in China, and other parts of Asia and Europe. The company was formerly known as China Minerals Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to China GengSheng Minerals, Inc. in July 2007. China GengSheng Minerals, Inc. is based in Gongyi, the People's Republic of China.

