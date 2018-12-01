Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,062,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336,025 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.33% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $23,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,211,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 182,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after buying an additional 12,273 shares during the period. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses.

