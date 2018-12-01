Jeffrey D. Furber Acquires 1,000 Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) Stock

Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) Director Jeffrey D. Furber bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.88 per share, with a total value of $109,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,914.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Howard Hughes stock opened at $110.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.46 and a beta of 1.20. Howard Hughes Corp has a 52-week low of $104.83 and a 52-week high of $142.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.77 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 18.75%. Howard Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HHC shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 339.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/jeffrey-d-furber-acquires-1000-shares-of-howard-hughes-corp-hhc-stock.html.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.