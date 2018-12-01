Jernigan Capital (JCAP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company which provides financing to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities. The company offers solutions for the ground-up construction of self-storage facilities or self-storage redevelopment opportunities as well as for the acquisition of, refinancing of existing indebtedness on, recapitalization of stabilized self-storage facilities. Jernigan Capital, Inc. is based in MIAMI, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Jernigan Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Jernigan Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on Jernigan Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

JCAP stock opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.46. Jernigan Capital has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $21.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCAP. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Jernigan Capital during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Jernigan Capital during the second quarter valued at $160,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Jernigan Capital by 35.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jernigan Capital during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jernigan Capital by 182.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

