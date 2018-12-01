Jetcoin (JET) Market Capitalization Achieves $94,067.00

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $94,067.00 and $14,435.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008892 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.16 or 0.02263608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00126178 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00196281 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $392.27 or 0.09331241 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin’s launch date was April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,822,895 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

