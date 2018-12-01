Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, November 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.573 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $72.70 on Friday. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $102.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

JMPLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/johnson-matthey-declares-semi-annual-dividend-of-0-57-jmply.html.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.