Johnson Matthey (JMPLY) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

JMPLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Shares of JMPLY stock opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $102.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.88.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.