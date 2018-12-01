Joseph Fralin Woody Buys 3,500 Shares of Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS) Stock

Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) CEO Joseph Fralin Woody purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $151,725.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.86. Avanos Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $42.80 and a 52 week high of $72.96.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.57 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth $360,568,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth $294,519,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth $213,675,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth $66,612,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth $66,009,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avanos Medical from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Avanos Medical from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Avanos Medical in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Avanos Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management.

